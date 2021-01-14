History Notes: Schrul’s Restaurant

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

This Schrul's Restaurant ad, wishing everyone a Happy New Year, is from a 1972 Mainland Journal. The building was on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township. The restaurant changed names a few times, becoming Berkshire Grill, Ground Round Grill and Bar, and lastly Flatstone Tavern and Grill, all using the same foundation as Schrul’s. Today, the original foundation has been filled in and is now the location of a Royal Farms.

