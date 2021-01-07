History notes: Polio vaccines 1957

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

The effects of polio have been recorded around the world for centuries, and in the early 1900s, outbreaks of polio reached pandemic proportions in several countries, including the United States. By 1950, many of the infections occurred in children five to nine years old. In 1952, the polio epidemic became the worst outbreak in our nation’s history. Most hospitals at this time did not have much access to “iron lung” machines for patients unable to breathe. Finally, in 1955, a successful vaccine was developed by a team led by Jonas Salk. Later, in 1961, an oral vaccine was introduced by Albert Sabin which helped reduce polio worldwide by 99 percent.