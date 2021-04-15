 Skip to main content
Historical Society honors Peter Miller
Historical Society honors Peter Miller

Lynn Wood / provided

On April 8, the board of directors of the Greate Egg Harbor Township Historical Society presented Peter Miller a Resolution which states their appreciation for all his help in the past years with the historical society. We wish him all the best in his retirement. Pictured are GEHTHS President Tamara Lamb, retiring Township Administrator Peter Miller and GEHTHS Vice President Pam Tyson.

