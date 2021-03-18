Harbor Pines Golf Club tees off its 25th Anniversary Celebration

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Harbor Pines Golf Club is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has a lineup of events planned to commemorate the event.

Harbor Pines is kicking off the anniversary celebrations April 10 with its annual season opener.

The season opener will start Harbor Pines’ 25 Weeks of Giveaways. Each week, one lucky golfer will be chosen as the recipient of a golf-themed prize. Prizes will vary from week to week and include clubs, merchandise, gift cards, free golf and more. The more rounds of golf played, the more chances to win.

The winners will be announced every Sunday evening on Harbor Pines’ Facebook page. At the end of the season, a grand prize winner will be given a free set of golf clubs and a full membership for the 2022 season.

Other specials on April 10 will include a reduced daily golf rate, free driving range access all day, three different complimentary golf clinics, a discount in the pro shop, happy hour specials in the grill room all day and a Master’s Moving Day party from 3 to 5 p.m. with complimentary light bites.