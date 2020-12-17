 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum holds Tree of Lights fundraiser
0 comments

Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum holds Tree of Lights fundraiser

  • 0
121720_eht_gehthsmtree 1
Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society / provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society's 2020 fundraiser has begun.

The Tree of Lights is up at the museum/library, 6647 West Jersey Ave.

Our tree is adorned with tags that can be purchased to personally acknowledge someone special in your life. They make good gifts as well. The museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays unless there is a holiday or inclement weather, or by appointment.

See the "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” Facebook page or GEHTHSMuseum.com, or stop in at the museum to fill out a form. Thank you for your support!

Happy, healthy holidays to everyone!

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News