Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum holds Tree of Lights fundraiser

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society's 2020 fundraiser has begun.
The Tree of Lights is up at the museum/library, 6647 West Jersey Ave.
Our tree is adorned with tags that can be purchased to personally acknowledge someone special in your life. They make good gifts as well. The museum is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays unless there is a holiday or inclement weather, or by appointment.
See the "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum” Facebook page or GEHTHSMuseum.com, or stop in at the museum to fill out a form. Thank you for your support!
Happy, healthy holidays to everyone!
