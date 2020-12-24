Grande neighbors Indeed

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The men’s group at the Village Grande at English Mill, a retirement community on Mill Road in the township, recently completed their 10th annual holiday fundraising effort.
Every year the Village Grande raises money for needy students throughout Egg Harbor Township. They work with the counselors at local schools identifying families who could use a little help this time of year. Money is raised throughout the community and then the chosen students receive a sizeable gift card to a local store. This year, and for the past couple of years, those students received a $100 gift card to Boscovs.
The holiday drive was started a decade ago by a man named Herb Moscovitz. Moscovitz has since moved from the area but the drive continues. When asked how much has been given over the years, Men’s group Treasurer and holiday drive Chairman Jerry Sackin quickly responded that the residents have raised and given away $57,734. Asked how he can be sure of the amount, Sackin smiled and said that it’s all in the spreadsheets. Sackin is well suited for the job. Now retired, he has worked as a high school math teacher, academic supervisor, IT director and technology manager for a number of school districts in North Jersey. Sackin said that they like to work through the schools, especially the counselors, because they have a pulse on where there is the greatest need.
Early in the season, flyers are dropped off at all 397 homes at Village Grande. The flyer reminds residents of the drive and its goals. This is followed up by email reminders. Community contractors are invited to participate as well. Each year, two township schools are chosen to receive the funds. In many years the schools have helped out by providing the Community with a large visible thermometer highlighting the giving goal for the year. This year over $10,000 was raised.
Eagle Academy & Fernwood Middle School are this year’s fortunate recipients. The schools are rotated every 2 years. Over the past decade, all of the townships school’s have participated. Bud Smith, director of Eagle Academy, reported that the gift cards have had a huge impact. “Our school has the highest poverty rate of any in the district. There are a lot of struggling families. To be able to give every one of our students this kind of a gift, in this economic climate, is simply amazing,” Smith said. In one instance, he said, the gift brought tears to a mom’s eyes. “I sure hope the wonderful people at the Village Grande know what kind of an impact they are making,” he added.
The folks at the Village Grande at English Mill have given us a tangible picture of what it means when people say “We’re all in this together.” They have no plans on slowing down. Sackin said he has already received a donation for next year!