Founder of Kutz for a Cause presents proceeds to The Arc of Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Kutz for a Cause founder Brian Lopez presented a $600 check to The Arc of Atlantic County. The donation is the result of proceeds from Lopez’s Kutz for a Cause initiative, providing private, hour-long appointments for children with special needs.

After spending time with special needs students in the Absecon School District, Brian Lopez wanted to provide an opportunity for children whose needs made traditional haircuts difficult. He had learned that many children on the autism spectrum had some bad experiences when they went to get a haircut.

“The lights, the hairdryers, people coming in and out of the salon all caused the kids to be anxious and made something as simple as getting a haircut a very difficult event,” said Lopez.

He founded Kutz for a Cause to provide an environment for children that was sensory-friendly and met the individual needs a child required for an enjoyable experience. Working in two separate locations (Gianna Rose Salon in Northfield and Anthony J. Hair of Sicklerville), Lopez and his assisting stylist, Sabrina Solorzano, make appointments available exclusively to Kutz for a Cause clients, and the proceeds raised from their efforts go directly to The Arc of Atlantic County.