Founder of Kutz for a Cause presents proceeds to The Arc of Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Kutz for a Cause founder Brian Lopez presented a $600 check to The Arc of Atlantic County. The donation is the result of proceeds from Lopez’s Kutz for a Cause initiative, providing private, hour-long appointments for children with special needs.
After spending time with special needs students in the Absecon School District, Brian Lopez wanted to provide an opportunity for children whose needs made traditional haircuts difficult. He had learned that many children on the autism spectrum had some bad experiences when they went to get a haircut.
“The lights, the hairdryers, people coming in and out of the salon all caused the kids to be anxious and made something as simple as getting a haircut a very difficult event,” said Lopez.
He founded Kutz for a Cause to provide an environment for children that was sensory-friendly and met the individual needs a child required for an enjoyable experience. Working in two separate locations (Gianna Rose Salon in Northfield and Anthony J. Hair of Sicklerville), Lopez and his assisting stylist, Sabrina Solorzano, make appointments available exclusively to Kutz for a Cause clients, and the proceeds raised from their efforts go directly to The Arc of Atlantic County.
“I chose The Arc as the beneficiary of Kutz for a Cause because they serve so many children, with many different needs,” Lopez explained. “The pandemic hit the salon industry and our clients especially hard, so in reopening, we lowered the price of a Kutz for a Cause haircut from $28 to $20, all of which goes directly to The Arc of Atlantic County."
Director of Development and Community Outreach Mary Moyer said, “We are so honored he supports people with I/DD by providing a safe, comfortable space for kids to get their haircut. We are truly grateful for the partnership we have with Brian and his team."
Kutz for a Cause is a hair services initiative dedicated to serving all individuals with special needs or requiring a little extra care. If you would like more information about Kutz for a Cause, call Gianna Rose Salon at 609-415-2313 or Anthony J. Hair Salon at 856-262-7960 or visit Brian on social media @briankutzforacause.