Fire Prevention Month, October 1970 -— History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Daughters of Egg Harbor Township firemen were busy during Fire Prevention Month in October of 1970, teaching others of the dangers of fire. They appeared at the Searstown Mall (as it was called in 1970) giving out balloons and candy . They served as ushers at the Miss Egg Harbor Township contest at the mall. They appeared on the Columbus Day parade in Atlantic City and the Halloween parade in Pleasantville and Ocean City. Pictures (left to right, front row) Suzette Gill, Sally Price, Carol Massey, Wanda Brewin, Kathy Brewin, Donna Demeco, Sharon King, Terri Lynn Adams and Patricia Massey. In the back row, left to right are Mrs. Robert Lemon, Mrs. Norman King, and Mrs. Don Nickles, who were chaperones.

Joan Giba, Miss Egg Harbor Township 1970, is in the center.

Upcoming Events:

Series One, Two and Three of the GEHTHS Virtual Tours are on the "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum" Facebook page: Check them out!