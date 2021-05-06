Fernwood Middle School hosts virtual Self E-STEAM girls night

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — As part of the Egg Harbor Township School District’s mission to build creative, innovative STEAM learning experiences, Fernwood Avenue Middle School was the host site of the second annual Self E-STEAM Night for girls on Wednesday, April 28. Sixty girls from both Fernwood and Alder Avenue Middle School participated in the free virtual event.
Organized by STEAM Team members Christina Kupcinski, Gina Wenzel, Tracey Latshaw, and Ashley Mosetti, the event is planned each year as a confidence-builder for girls, inspiring them to strengthen their leadership skills, discover their passion, and become empowered through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM).
Programming enabled the students to virtually visit various sessions throughout the night and learn through innovative STEAM experiences. The STEAM event included workshops in both STEAM and self-care, and included guest speakers and prizes. “Participants were also able to meet female leaders, create friendships, and empower others, all while having fun with STEAM,” according to Kupcinski.
Based on their interest levels, students were able to choose from a list of STEAM and Self Esteem session activities including:
• Technology
• Aviation weather
• Engineering/building
• STEM careers
• Art
• Little bits/circuitry
• Science of light/colors
• Chemistry
• Strengths (physical and mental)
• Mindfulness
• Confidence
• Self-care
• Power of thoughts
• Expression through music
According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, “women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce but comprise only 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce — despite the fact that boys and girls perform equally in STEM education. In order to close this gap, early intervention must be implemented to remedy gender-specific stereotypes. Exposing girls to STEAM career education — early on — prevents girls from feeling shut out of STEAM careers and empowers them to consider career paths that might otherwise feel unachievable.”
For more information, contact Christina Kupcinski at kupcinsc@eht.k12.nj.us or by calling 609-383-3355, ext. 5745.