Fernwood Middle School hosts virtual Self E-STEAM girls night

According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, “women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce but comprise only 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce — despite the fact that boys and girls perform equally in STEM education. In order to close this gap, early intervention must be implemented to remedy gender-specific stereotypes. Exposing girls to STEAM career education — early on — prevents girls from feeling shut out of STEAM careers and empowers them to consider career paths that might otherwise feel unachievable.”