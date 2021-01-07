EHT woman honored for helping Atlantic City cats

Empathy knows no limits when it comes to Rebecca Cooney-Williams. She has dedicated a portion of her life to stray cats in need of attention, love and care.

It started one day when Cooney-Williams was having lunch on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City. She noticed a small, skinny and hungry kitten nearby. Looking to soothe and comfort the stray, Cooney-Williams chose to share her meal, a tuna sandwich. It was at this moment that her journey of selflessness took form.

Since that time, Cooney-Williams takes a daily drive from Egg Harbor Township into Atlantic City to provide much-needed attention to the area’s many strays and abandoned cats. This includes feeding, arranging spays and neuters, finding homes and addressing many other medical concerns. On top of daily feedings, the animals are provided clean, fresh water. The animals, even the feral ones, are also shown love by being petted and groomed.

Williams' sister, Rubina, said, “It’s the cutest and most rewarding thing watching the cats come out of abandoned homes, up from the sewer or down from a tree when they see Becky, knowing love is just around the corner!”

For these reasons, New Jersey’s Heartland has honored Cooney-Williams as the January 2021 Heartland Hero winner.

While New Jersey’s Heartland is filled with hidden gems, its biggest treasures are the people who make the region a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. All Heartland Heroes receive a Heartland Heroes Certificate and gift basket in recognition of their award. To nominate your Heartland Hero, see NJHeartland.org.