EHT’s Arlo

Acea Dix, of Egg Harbor Township, stands next to his family and the Arlo snow dinosaur that was built after the Feb. 11, snow storm. Arlo is the main character in the 2015 Pixar film "The Good Dinosaur." The snow Arlo was created by the Dix family: Acea, Ryan and Cassandra. Acea loves dinosaurs and Arlo is one of his favorite dinosaurs, so he wanted to make him instead of a snowman.