 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EHT’s Arlo
0 comments

EHT’s Arlo

  • 0
Arlo

Arlo, inspired by The Good Dinosaur, created by the Dix family. 

 Cassandra Dix / Provided

Acea Dix, of Egg Harbor Township, stands next to his family and the Arlo snow dinosaur that was built after the Feb. 11, snow storm. Arlo is the main character in the 2015 Pixar film "The Good Dinosaur." The snow Arlo was created by the Dix family: Acea, Ryan and Cassandra. Acea loves dinosaurs and Arlo is one of his favorite dinosaurs, so he wanted to make him instead of a snowman. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News