EHT resident celebrates 90th birthday

Dave Clayton, an Egg Harbor Township resident since about 1951, celebrated his 90th birthday Wednesday, March 3. Since indoors parties are not allowed due to the pandemic, his wife, Diane, with the help of neighbors Holly and Bill Horner, organized a neighborhood walk-by to celebrate. There was so much enthusiasm that it became a little block party with folks just enjoying being with Dave and their neighbors. Everyone enjoyed the celebration of a wonderful neighbor, and Dave appreciated all the people who came. There was a surprise visit from his daughter-in-law and son, Steve and Lori Clayton from Virginia, who presented him with a handmade quilt by Lori. The walk-by was followed by a drive-by. The Claytons live in a historic home in Bargaintown and have been active at the Zion Methodist Church for many years.