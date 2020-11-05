 Skip to main content
EHT Police Blotter - Oct. 23 - Oct. 26, 2020
EHT Police Blotter - Oct. 23 - Oct. 26, 2020

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Lori A. Pappas, 41, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with shoplifting.

Amera Wilson, 43, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with shoplifting.

Frank W. Wolfe Jr., 44, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 24 and charged with shoplifting.

Freddie R. Gomez, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 25 and charged with shoplifting.

Vincent J. Roselli, 84, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault and harassment.

Xavier S. Clark, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with simple assault.

Khristoph S. Downing, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 26 and charged with shoplifting.

