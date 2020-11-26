EHT PAL student team receives awards from NASA-based program

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In December 2019, ten students representing the township Police Activities League STEM program from five middle schools throughout Atlantic County accepted a challenge from a NASA-funded project, Northwest Earth and Space Science Pipeline. Due to COVID-19, that challenge was put on hold.

On March 26, the NESSP issued a new challenge: ROADS on Mars — Freestyle! The Martian PALs, a township PAL group, formed a new team of six students in order to compete in ROADS, the Rover Observation And Drone Survey, on Mars challenge.

According to the Martian PALs flight director/mentor, Michelle Riordan, “The ROADS Freestyle challenge was in a word, challenging! While the students practiced excellent social distancing, each crew member worked on their tasks on their own at their homes. There was no need to break quarantine to complete the mission — but the students still had to overcome the communication and collaboration challenges of being a distributed team. It wasn’t the best of conditions but we persevered. And it was a job well done!”