EHT PAL student team receives awards from NASA-based program

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — In December 2019, ten students representing the township Police Activities League STEM program from five middle schools throughout Atlantic County accepted a challenge from a NASA-funded project, Northwest Earth and Space Science Pipeline. Due to COVID-19, that challenge was put on hold.
On March 26, the NESSP issued a new challenge: ROADS on Mars — Freestyle! The Martian PALs, a township PAL group, formed a new team of six students in order to compete in ROADS, the Rover Observation And Drone Survey, on Mars challenge.
According to the Martian PALs flight director/mentor, Michelle Riordan, “The ROADS Freestyle challenge was in a word, challenging! While the students practiced excellent social distancing, each crew member worked on their tasks on their own at their homes. There was no need to break quarantine to complete the mission — but the students still had to overcome the communication and collaboration challenges of being a distributed team. It wasn’t the best of conditions but we persevered. And it was a job well done!”
The challenge gave the team of students the chance to tackle a mission to Mars, following in the path and simulating the science of the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover. The team faced challenges including engineering and communications, analysis of biological signatures and geologic features, building a map of Mars, navigating with a rover, flying a drone and successfully landing on a designated zone. Six students met virtually via Zoom to collaborate and support one another. The students divided up the mission objectives and tackled them with great enthusiasm.
The crew had eight mission objectives to accomplish as part of the Freestyle challenge. The team’s crew members completed each objective virtually, documenting the mission with photos, video and a mission development log. When they finished the mission, the Martian PALs submitted a final video and their MDL to the NESSP team for scoring.
The two prizes awarded to the EHT Martian PALs:
• Best of Mission Objective 04 — Lander
• Special Commendation for Superlative Team Communications
The flight crew members were Blake Botbyl, a seventh-grader at Williams Davies Middle School, Mays Landing; Daniel Ireland, a seventh-grader at Fernwood Avenue Middle School, Egg Harbor Township; Kristyan Pahang, a seventh-grader at Williams Davies Middle School, Mays Landing; and Cameron Riordan, a seventh-grader at Alder Avenue Middle School, Egg Harbor Township; Jake Bell; and Spencer Cortes.
Riordan is the Egg Harbor Township PAL STEM research coordinator and NASA solar system ambassador.
Egg Harbor Township PAL is an award-winning youth organization with services for young people from infants to 17 years old, including preschool, before and after care, summer camp, STEM workshops, motorcycle and ATV trails, laser tag and world caliber robotics teams. See EHTPAL.org for more info.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!