EHT PAL Board gives green light for new indoor turf arena

The new building is a far cry from the 6th District Rescue squad building the organization occupied in the early 90s. Opened during the pandemic, the new STEM and summer camp building has been used on a limited basis for out-of-school learning and a few of the organization's competitive robotics teams. On hold due to COVID are the STEM workshops, media and astronomy clubs, its internationally ranked Seaperch teams and a host of other programs.

“It’s very different from the rescue squad building. When we took that building over it was condemned and the Township Committee laughed at me when I asked to use it. But, even that building helped the organization grow and is presently home to our Little PALs preschool,” Tavarez said.

Less than a year after opening Phase 1, PAL is moving forward with Phase 2 of the project, a 21,400 square foot athletic building with a 14,000 square foot AstroTurf field.

Bob Ortiz, chairmen of the BOD said, “STEM is what the kids need to help them advance, but we recognize the role that athletics play in being a well rounded person. Our kids want it, and we also need to recognize that the STEM building will not pay the bills, and the arena will.”