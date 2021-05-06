EHT PAL board gives green light for new indoor turf arena

“It’s very different from the rescue squad building. When we took that building over it was condemned and the Township Committee laughed at me when I asked to use it. But, even that building helped the organization grow and is presently home to our Little PALs preschool,” Tavarez said.

Less than a year after opening Phase 1, PAL is moving forward with Phase 2 of the project, a 21,400 square foot athletic building with a 14,000 square foot AstroTurf field. Bob Ortiz, chairmen of the BOD, said, “STEM is what the kids need to help them advance, but we recognize the role that athletics play in being a well-rounded person. Our kids want it, and we also need to recognize that the STEM building will not pay the bills and the arena will.”

PAL will offer league play for arena style NFL flag football, tackle football, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, volleyball and other activities that can take advantage of the astro turf field. In addition, the field can be rented by outside groups and will have batting cages and a media center to broadcast and record games.