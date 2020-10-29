EHT History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

This is an early picture of the Gables Inn on the Black Horse Pike in the McKee City section of the township, near the Hamilton Township border. It was a popular place to dine starting in 1929. In 1960 the inn was purchased by Charles and Rita Zaberer and its name was changed to Zaberers, which opened for business June 12, 1961. Throughout the years, many additions were added to the building. Zaberers was known for its famous dinners, Polar Bear Club and Zaberized (king-sized) cocktails until the mid-1980s, when the casinos in Atlantic City took much of its business away. The restaurant was later sold and the buildings were demolished. Charlies, brother Ed owned another Zaberers in Wildwood, which burned in 1992.