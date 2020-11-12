 Skip to main content
EHT girl wins candy-counting contest at library
Halloween Candy Counting Contest winner Mia Brenner, 11, along with her brother Nick Brenner, 10, at the Egg Harbor Township branch of the Atlantic County Library System.

 Lisa Warker / provided

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The township branch of the Atlantic County Library System held a Halloween Candy Counting Contest in October open to children ages 12 and under.

A wide-range of numbers were guessed, but Mia Brenner, age 11, from Egg Harbor Township, guessed the number correctly to win the jar of candy. 

The branch plans on holding a Holiday Guessing Contest starting on Nov. 30 until Dec. 19.

Atlantic County Library System's branch is at 1 Swift Ave. and may be reached by calling 609-927-8664. The branch hours and guidelines can be found at atlanticlibrary.org. All guests and library staff are required to wear protective masks and maintain social distancing.

You can follow the Atlantic County Library System on Facebook (facebook.com/atlanticlibrary), Twitter (@ACLSLibrarian), Instagram (instagram.com/aclslibrarian) and YouTube (youtube.com/AtlanticCountyLibrarySystem).

