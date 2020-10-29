Egg Harbor Township teen earns the rank of Eagle Scout in Troop 94

Vincent Yacovelli, of Egg Harbor Township, earned the rank of Eagle Scout in February. His Eagle Scout Court of Honor Ceremony was held at the township Community Center on Oct. 23, as it had to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vincent is the son of Janeen and Dominick Yacovelli and has a younger brother, Phillip Yacovelli, who is also an Eagle Scout. He is a member of Troop 94 in Egg Harbor Township, which is part of the Sea-Pines District of the Jersey Shore Council and is chartered by the Mainland PBA Local No. 77.

Vincent served in leadership positions in Troop 94 for 782 days, earned 24 merit badges, earned the Outdoor Ethics Award, camped outside in a tent 27 nights and has volunteered countless hours on service projects.

For his Eagle Scout badge, Vincent led a project building a roof for the trash enclosure for the Sisters of Saint Joseph Convent in Somers Point. His brother built the trash enclosure for his Eagle Scout project in 2016 and the sisters requested a roof be added to keep leaves, debris and snow out of the area. Vincent had to plan the project from beginning to end. This included raising money, planning out the build, purchasing supplies and keeping the boys organized, focused and fed the day the project was executed.

Vincent is a freshman at Holy Spirit High School, where he is a member of the varsity Soccer Team and is enrolled in all honors and advanced courses.