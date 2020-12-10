 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township Scout earns Eagle Rank
Egg Harbor Township Scout earns Eagle Rank

Thomas Van Der Molen, of Egg Harbor Township BSA Troop 94, has earned his Eagle rank. The Eagle rank is the highest award a scout can earn and is only achieved by about 5% of scouts. A Scout must complete 21 required merit badges and a service project that benefits the community to earn it. Van Der Molen, with help from other members of Troop 94, continued a paved a walkway at the Community Garden behind the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum on West Jersey Avenue, according to the society's Lynn Wood. As the Eagle Scout candidate, he was responsible for leading the entire project, from communicating with the Historical Society to coordinating Troop 94 volunteers and community donations. Van Der Molen would like to thank Atlantic Masonry and Home Depot for their donations of material for the project. Van Der Molen will be honored at his Eagle Court of Honor in the near future.

