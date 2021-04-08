Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission's 2020 Coach of the Year Award

The Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission recently presented its 2020 Volunteer Coach of the Year award to Gary Adams. The annual award is meant to recognize an outstanding volunteer coach in the community, coaches who puts the well-being of their players first, provides a safe and fun atmosphere, and who teach life skills along with sports skills.

Gary Adams dedicated many years to both the EHT Street Hockey and EHT Baseball Associations. Gary filled many roles including youth coach, league coordinator, and board member of the organizations. Gary most recently was the president of the EHT Street Hockey Association for five years. EHT Street Hockey grew and improved under his leadership. In addition to the successful youth leagues, Gary also oversaw improvement projects to the facility.

Everything Gary has done has benefitted the kids of EHT who compete in baseball and street hockey. Gary has always been well respected as a coach and leader in the organizations. He was always a sought after coach for parents who wanted their kids to play on his team.