Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission names 2020 Coach of the Year

The Egg Harbor Township Recreation Commission recently presented its 2020 Volunteer Coach of the Year award to Gary Adams. The annual award is meant to recognize an outstanding volunteer coach in the community, coaches who puts the well-being of their players first, provides a safe and fun atmosphere, and who teach life skills along with sports skills.

Adams dedicated many years to both the EHT Street Hockey and EHT Baseball Associations. He filled many roles including youth coach, league coordinator and board member of the organizations. Adams most recently was the president of the EHT Street Hockey Association for five years. EHT Street Hockey grew and improved under his leadership. In addition to the successful youth leagues, Adams also oversaw improvement projects to the facility.

According to Adams, “I'm truly humbled by the recognition and the incredibly kind words that came along with it. I spent the latter part of my childhood playing on the Vet's Park fields and courts, and when I moved my wife and newborn to EHT the hope was that my kids would do the same. I also knew I wanted to help out if possible, although I never anticipated it would lead to where it did. When the time came there were people that gave me opportunities to get involved, and I was then able to go on and serve in several capacities in both the hockey and baseball organizations. To those people I'll be forever grateful.”