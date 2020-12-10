Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
Kurrie M. Cooper, 37, of Mays Landing, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Naturyl N. Gray, 24, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with shoplifting.
Jack Johnson, 28, of Vineland, was arrested Nov. 20 and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana.
Hunter R. Bolyard, 21, of Glassboro, was arrested Nov. 21 and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Geuris Perez-Abreu, 40, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with shoplifting.
Bolade O. Aderobgba, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, threaten to kill, possession of a handgun.
Julio C. Rodriguez, 32, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, endangering the welfare of children, child abuse.
Walker L. Long, 40, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with simple assault, domestic strangulation.
Aaron K. Peirson, 28, of Manahawkin, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with shoplifting.
Corey K. Singleton, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Kristina M. Johnson, 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting.
Heather L. Tait, 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting.
Vito C. Anderson, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting.
Mary F. Martin, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with simple assault.
Alan J. Hopkins, 27, of Jersey City, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
James P. Beato Jr., 40, of Glassboro, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Dane M. Ludlam, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.
Jeffrey B. Hughes, 59, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting, possession of a weapon.
Jonathon E. Kessleski, 30, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with simple assault, possession of paraphernalia.
Dominic R. Donoflio, 22, of Buena, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting.
Joshua J. Mander, 24, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting.
Patrick K. Grenald, 21 of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with improper behavior, resisting arrest.
Meseret Sheikh, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 2 and charged with DWI, endangering the welfare of children.
Cheryl A. Milbrun, 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Kiongozi G. Lumumba, 59, of Atlantic City, arrested Dec. 3 and charged with shoplifting.
Latoya B. Lamar, 46, of Pleasantville, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with shoplifting.
Diana Boback, 36, of Galloway Township, was arrested Dec. 3 and charged with shoplifting, possession of paraphernalia.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!