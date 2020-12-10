Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Aaron K. Peirson, 28, of Manahawkin, was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with shoplifting.

Corey K. Singleton, 31, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting.

Kristina M. Johnson, 31, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 27 and charged with shoplifting.

Heather L. Tait, 52, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting.

Vito C. Anderson, 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with shoplifting.

Mary F. Martin, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 28 and charged with simple assault.

Alan J. Hopkins, 27, of Jersey City, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.

James P. Beato Jr., 40, of Glassboro, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.

Dane M. Ludlam, 42, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with shoplifting.

Jeffrey B. Hughes, 59, of Galloway Township, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with shoplifting, possession of a weapon.

Jonathon E. Kessleski, 30, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested Nov. 30 and charged with simple assault, possession of paraphernalia.