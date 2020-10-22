 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Chanell N. Pitt, 38, of Somers Point, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with shoplifting.

John A. Orzechowski, 33, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 10 and charged with simple assault.

Marco A. Sanchez-Zafra, 45, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with DWI.

Corinne M. Musterel, 27, of Absecon, was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with DW.

James T. Abbot, 47, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with shoplifting.

Michael K. Jones Jr., 38, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 12 and charged with receiving stolen property.

Jeffrey B. Hughes, 58, of Galloway, was arrested Oct. 13 and charged with shoplifting.

Christopher M. McFadden, 50, of Montclair, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with DWI.

Eddie J. Gonzalez, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with possess of marijuana, poss of paraphernalia.

Jenna E. Drobel, 33, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 14 and charged with shoplifting.

Thanh T. Do, 50, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with DWI.

Megan M. Leepin, 23, of Absecon, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Lenam J. Santiago, 39, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Nicolette A. Miranda, 29, of Galloway, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Elijah E. Green, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 15 and charged with shoplifting.

