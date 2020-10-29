Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Raeanne Servis, 30, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was charged with simple assault Oct. 16.

Alan L. Brown, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with simple assault Oct. 16.

Benjamin T. Mulholland, 19, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of a hand gun Oct. 16.

Suzanne Elaine Gurski, 41, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with DWI on Oct. 16.

Rose M. Carlettini,76, of Longport, was charged with shoplifting Oct. 17.

Eric C. Silver, 28, of Galloway Township, was charged with DWI, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic needle Oct. 17.

Keisha L. Alexander, 34, of Atlantic City, was charged with shoplifting Oct. 17.

Jazmine L. Dewitt, 27, of Atlantic City, was charged with shoplifting Oct. 17.

Dustin Wilson Schlachter, 40, of Northfield, was charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct Oct. 18.