Egg Harbor Township police blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Brittany S. Metzler, 26, of Williamstown, was arrested March 13 and charged with shoplifting.

Mary S. Palmer, 76, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 13 and charged with DWI.

Arabia A. Crawford, 22, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 14 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a weapon, conspiracy.

Eileen M. Palmisano, 57, of Egg Harbor City, was arrested March 14 and charged with criminal mischief with damage.

Timothy S. Brewer, 37, of White Haven, was arrested March 15 and charged with shoplifting.

Joseph J. Erickson, 38, of Pleasantville, was arrested March 15 and charged with shoplifting.

David J. Blocker, 52, of Galloway Township, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of CDS, manufacturing CDS, possession of paraphernalia

William A. Bauer Jr., 21, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 16 and charged with possession of CDS, manufacturing CDS, possession of paraphernalia.

Mark A. Perez, 28, of Manahawkin, was arrested March 17 and charged with shoplifting.

Angel C. McAdams, 42, of Atlantic City, was arrested March 17 and charged with shoplifting.

Edward W. Gordon, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested March 17 and charged with simple assault.

Armen Terzian, 49, of Philadelphia, was arrested March 18 and charged with DWI.

