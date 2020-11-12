 Skip to main content
Egg Harbor Township Police Blotter
Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Amani J. Jones, 23, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with shoplifting.

Dominic E. Draper, 28, of Gloucester, was arrested Oct. 30 and charged with shoplifting.

Flair W. Hines, 31, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with simple assault.

Griffin S. Langhurst, 26, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Justus O. Iwu Jr., 35, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with receiving stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle.

Malikah J. Womack, 25, of Pleasantville, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with shoplifting.

Samaiya C. Pulley, 28, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with shoplifting.

Samantha L. Egnor, 38, of Atlantic City, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with shoplifting.

Miguel A. Baez, 43, of Feasterville, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with shoplifting.

James P. Beato Jr., 40, of Glassboro, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia.

Dana M. Gorgodian, 43, of Sewell, was arrested Oct. 31 and charged with possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia.

Michael C. Edwards, 48, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with shoplifting.

Lauren N. Straub, 30, of Absecon, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with DWI.

Hassam Kaleem, 19, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 1 and charged with shoplifting.

Specialinspirea Blackwell, 37, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with shoplifting.

Shakur L. Aabid, 26, of Atlantic City, was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of a handgun, possession of a large ammo magazine.

Dennis W. Kolp, 50, of Woodbury, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with shoplifting.

Anthony A. Trinidad, 43, of Manahawkin, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with shoplifting.

Jessica A. Deaza, 32, of Pleasantville, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with shoplifting.

John J. Gras, 35, of Andover, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with DWI, possession of heroin.

Megan Murray, 54, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Nov. 5 and charged with simple assault.

