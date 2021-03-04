Egg Harbor Township police blotter

Police blotter information is supplied by local police departments and other law-enforcement agencies. All people named are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Chad J. Sabott, 47, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with Threats, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Weapon.

Christopher L. Langley, 43, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespassing.

Frank J. Dinatale, 47, of Hamilton, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with DWI.

Barry Veh Hardaway, 33, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with Possession of Heroin.

Steven T. Dunston, 46, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with Shoplifting.

Daniel L. Allen, 68, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with Shoplifting.

Whitney L. Bush, 28, of Egg Harbor Township, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with Simple Assault.

Jacob D. Cohen, 40, of Atlantic City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with Shoplifting.