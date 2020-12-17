Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League 10th Annual Shop with a Cop

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On Saturday, Dec. 5, 18 agencies representing law enforcement and members of the 177th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, shopped with 84 kids from throughout Atlantic County and Ocean City.

This year’s event was held 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart in Mays Landing. The volunteer officers and airmen arrived at 8:30 a.m. ready to spread some Christmas cheer. Due to COVID-19, this year’s Shop with a Cop was very different but no less special. The number of officers present has to be reduced from 150 last year to 36, and everyone had to practice social distancing and wear protective masks. Gone was breakfast, police trading cards and the always popular police, ambulance and fire truck parade. This year instead of everyone shopping at the same time, kids and their officers were assigned a shopping time slot and staggered every 30 minutes to limit the number of children present at any given time.

While a lot of the social activities were slashed, the children and families still had a good time and were very appreciative of the officers and the program provided by PAL. As an added bonus, Mrs. Claus was on hand for some distant greetings and holiday cheer.