Egg Harbor Township appoints municipal administrator

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — At its meeting on March 17, the Township Committee appointed Donna Markulic as Municipal Administrator effective April 5.

Markulic has worked in Manchester Township for the past 7 years and served as the business administrator for the past 6 years. Mayor Hodson said that the township performed an exhausted statewide search to fill this position. He said Markulic's experience in a similar size municipality as Egg Harbor Township “will allow her to hit the ground running.”

Deputy Mayor Pfrommer said, “Ms. Markulic brings extensive experience working with the Pinelands Commission and CAFRA, both agencies with significant oversight in the Township.”

In her position in Manchester Township, Markulic managed six redevelopment projects, and this experience will benefit Egg Harbor Township once the Township’s Cardiff Redevelopment Plan is complete. Mayor Hodson stated, “Ms. Markulic is extremely capable of managing multiple projects for us.”

Markulic has Master’s Degree in administrative science from Fairleigh Dickerson University. She Markulic previously worked for the Township of Howell Police Department from 1987 to 2011 and attained the rank of captain.

Markulic will work with retiring Administrator Peter Miller during the month of April to insure a smooth transition for residents and businesses alike. Committee Member Cafero said, “This transition period is very important to the success of the township since Mr. Miller possesses decades of institutional knowledge.”