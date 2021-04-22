Egg Harbor Native reenlists aboard oldest commissioned warship

BOSTON — Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Charles Hardmon, right, a native of Egg Harbor, New Jersey, reenlisted for five years of Navy service aboard USS Constitution, April 12.
“It's a great feeling to reenlist in the United States Armed Forces, especially into the Navy,” said Hardmon. “I owe my time in the service to my beautiful wife and wonderful children, without them this would not be possible. I'm the first in my family to join the Navy, and I am proud to be welcomed into a new family of veterans, service members and sailors.”
Through reenlistment, a sailor takes an oath and signs a contract to continue serving their country as a member of the U.S. Navy and the armed forces.