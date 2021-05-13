Dunkin’ celebrated newly remodeled restaurant in Egg Harbor City

The restaurant surprised 100 randomly selected guests from 7 to 10 a.m. with free coffee for a year giveaways from Saturday, May 1 through Friday, May 7. Guests were surprised at the drive-thru, carryout, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, or through their curbside experience throughout the week.

On Saturday, May 1, Dunkin’ held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dunkin’ franchisee Arun Mandi, joined by Egg Harbor City Clerk Meg Steeb. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, franchisee Mandi, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, presented a donation for $1,000 to the Food Bank of South Jersey. The donation will help the Food Bank of South Jersey’s mission to provide an immediate solution to the urgent problem of hunger by providing food to people in need, teaching them to eat nutritiously and helping them to find sustainable ways to improve their lives.