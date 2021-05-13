 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunkin’ celebrated newly remodeled restaurant in Egg Harbor City
0 comments

Dunkin’ celebrated newly remodeled restaurant in Egg Harbor City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
051321_eht_dunkin Egg3

On Saturday, May 1, Dunkin’ held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dunkin’ franchisee Arun Mandi, joined by Egg Harbor City’s City Clerk, Meg Steeb. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, franchisee Arun Mandi, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, presented a check donation for $1,000 to the Food Bank of South Jersey.

 Abby Zweigle / Provided

In celebration of Dunkin’s newly remodeled Next Gen restaurant in Egg Harbor City, the Dunkin’ at 510 White Horse Pike welcomed guests with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 1.

The restaurant surprised 100 randomly selected guests from 7 to 10 a.m. with free coffee for a year giveaways from Saturday, May 1 through Friday, May 7. Guests were surprised at the drive-thru, carryout, On-The-Go Mobile Ordering, or through their curbside experience throughout the week.

On Saturday, May 1, Dunkin’ held an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Dunkin’ franchisee Arun Mandi, joined by Egg Harbor City Clerk Meg Steeb. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, franchisee Mandi, alongside the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, presented a donation for $1,000 to the Food Bank of South Jersey. The donation will help the Food Bank of South Jersey’s mission to provide an immediate solution to the urgent problem of hunger by providing food to people in need, teaching them to eat nutritiously and helping them to find sustainable ways to improve their lives.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History notes
Shore News Today

History notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courte…

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News