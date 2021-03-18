Drive-thru luminaria to honor cancer survivors and victims

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The community is invited to “Light Up the Fight!” a drive-thru luminaria event 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17 (rain date: April 18) at the Tony Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave.

The event is being organized by Relay for Life of Linwood, a program of the American Cancer Society. It is a free event; donations to the American Cancer Society will be accepted.

The drive-thru luminaria will feature bags decorated with the names and images of cancer survivors and those who have lost their battle to the disease. Bags will be lit from within by a candle. The event’s theme is “Wish Upon a Cure,” and will feature special royal guests to greet visitors.

Attendees are welcome to decorate their cars and/or dress up in costume in keeping with the theme. CDC guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and mask wearing by all staff working the event. All participants will be required to stay in their cars throughout the evening.

Luminaria bags may be purchased in advance of the event and will be included in the display. Cost is $10 each and may be purchased online at RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ (scroll down to the button that reads “Luminaria”).

For questions or more information, email Monica.Nammours@cancer.org. The community is also invited to join Relay for Life of Linwood for a virtual event May 8. To find out more about Relay for Life of Linwood, or to register a team, see RelayForLife.org/LinwoodNJ.