EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A team representing Dr. Joyanne D. Miller School achieved Highest Honors in the recent WordMasters Challenge — a national vocabulary competition involving nearly 125,000 students annually. The fourth grade team scored 192 points out of a possible 200 in the first of three meets this year, placing first in the nation.
Competing in the very difficult Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fourth graders Sandhana Rajesh, Owen Renaud, Zackary Simon and Nathan Smith earned a perfect score of 20 on the challenge. Nationally, only 37 fourth graders achieved this result. Other students from Dr. Joyanne D. Miller School who achieved outstanding results in the meet include Gregory DeSantis, Dante Olivieri, Ava Puggi and Reese Resnick, who each scored 19 out of 20 correct. Additionally, Tyler Chubb, Josephine Le, Elias Person and Brielle Taluba scored 18 out of 20.
Also competing in the Gold Division of the WordMasters Challenge, fifth graders Luke Carter, Lauren Do, Emma Flynn and Colton McGlynn achieved outstanding results in the meet, scoring 19 out of 20 correct. Additionally, Savion Gurung, Alex Hodac, Shreyansh Nandi and Jake Pacquing scored 18 out of 20, all contributing to a team score of 183 that placed them just outside the Top 10 teams nationally. The students were coached in preparation for the WordMasters Challenge by fourth and fifth grade gifted and talented teacher Kelly Hunt.
The WordMasters Challenge is an exercise in critical thinking that first encourages students to become familiar with a set of interesting new words (considerably harder than grade level), and then challenges them to use those words to complete analogies expressing various kinds of logical relationships. Working to solve the analogies helps students learn to think both analytically and metaphorically. Although most vocabulary enrichment and analogy-solving programs are designed for use by high school students, WordMasters Challenge materials have been specifically created for younger students in grades three through eight. They are particularly well suited for children who are motivated by the challenge of learning new words and enjoy the logical puzzles posed by analogies.
The WordMasters Challenge program is administered by a company based in New Jersey that is dedicated to inspiring high achievement in American schools. Further information is available at the company’s website: wordmasterschallenge.com.