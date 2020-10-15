Delayed Patcong Creek crabbing tournament continues with lower turnout

SOMERS POINT — Despite a slower than usual weekend of crabbing, 33-year-old Justin McKinney was glad to be back on the water.
With several members of his family, the Baltimore resident spent Saturday in Somers Point for the annual Assault on Patcong Creek crabbing tournament. It was their third year competing.
“It feels good,” McKinney said. “It feels good to get out (and) stop being cooped up in the house.”
The Assault on Patcong Creek is usually held in June. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, however, the event was postponed to the second weekend of October.
The crabbing period began at 6 a.m., and in previous years, the winner for the largest crab caught would be announced at 1 p.m. during a large, tournament-ending barbecue. Such a gathering would have gone against current social distancing guidelines, so participants traveled to the mouth of creek, where a station was set up to measure crabs from the boats. The winners, 41-year-old Larry Eachus and his 8-year-old son Graham, were announced online later that day. Their largest crab was nearly 7 inches in length.
“We thought it would definitely be over by then,” McKinney said of the pandemic when the tournament was rescheduled to October, “Obviously, it’s still not, but I guess being on the water, it’s OK. We still can social distance on the water.”
Because boats were so spread out around the creek, and mostly consisted of close friends and family, nothing really changed in that department. Even with the changing of seasons, it was still a successful day of crabbing for many.
Tom Dati, for example, managed to catch a bushel and a half of crabs aboard his boat Tomcat V.
“Usually, fall crabbing is really good crabbing,” said Dati, 52, of Egg Harbor Township. “The weather this year has been a little bit off. We’ve had cooler temperatures. It’s been a cooler fall than we’ve had the past few years, and crabbing was a little bit slower but the quality of the crabs is really good.”
Dati, with Ron Meischker, Jason Corrigan and some other friends, started the tournament simply as a meet-up 11 years ago. The group met on an online crabbing forum, and Meischker soon coined the phrase “Assault on Patcong Creek.” What started as a hangout swelled into 300 crabbers in 2019. Between 1,300 and 1,500 people attended the barbecue.
The turnout for 2020’s tournament was between 125 and 150 crabbers, Meischker said.
“Normally on a good year, we get somewhere between 300 and 350,” Meischker said. “With us cutting it down to one day and not having the party afterward, a lot of the families that are normally involved were not involved this year. By next June, we’ll be right next to where we were last year. Interest for the event is still extremely high.”
He’s optimistic the tournament will return to its normal schedule by next summer.
“The crabbing community, we’re a pretty diehard bunch,” Dati said. “There’s a lot of people that really live for this. If they weren’t here for the tournament, they’d probably be out crabbing somewhere else anyway.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!