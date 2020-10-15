Delayed Patcong Creek crabbing tournament continues with lower turnout

Because boats were so spread out around the creek, and mostly consisted of close friends and family, nothing really changed in that department. Even with the changing of seasons, it was still a successful day of crabbing for many.

Tom Dati, for example, managed to catch a bushel and a half of crabs aboard his boat Tomcat V.

“Usually, fall crabbing is really good crabbing,” said Dati, 52, of Egg Harbor Township. “The weather this year has been a little bit off. We’ve had cooler temperatures. It’s been a cooler fall than we’ve had the past few years, and crabbing was a little bit slower but the quality of the crabs is really good.”

Dati, with Ron Meischker, Jason Corrigan and some other friends, started the tournament simply as a meet-up 11 years ago. The group met on an online crabbing forum, and Meischker soon coined the phrase “Assault on Patcong Creek.” What started as a hangout swelled into 300 crabbers in 2019. Between 1,300 and 1,500 people attended the barbecue.

The turnout for 2020’s tournament was between 125 and 150 crabbers, Meischker said.