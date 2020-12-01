 Skip to main content
Clark-Hewett Turkey Farm, part 2 — History Notes
Sid Hewett checks the many turkeys at the Clark-Hewett Turkey Farm which was located on Doughty Road in the Farmington section of the township

 Janet Hewett Scepansky / provided

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Today we revisit the Clark-Hewett Turkey Farm on Doughtty Road. Sid Hewett is checking the many turkeys on the farm in the Farmington section of the township. This photo is circa 1947. Walter Clark, Sid’s father-in-law, started the farm in the early 1940s and ran it until he had a stroke in 1948. Walter Clark was also owner of Clark’s Lumber Yard in Pleasantville until it burned and later became Peter Lumber.

There are no more structures remaining from the turkey farm. Today it is the location of South Jersey Electric Vehicles. Thanks to Janet Hewett Scepansky for the farm information.

Upcoming Events:

Series One, Two and Three of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Virtual Tours are on the "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum" Facebook page.

Soon Series Four will be posted. Check them out!

The museum has been decorated for the holidays. If you take your family photo by the old wagon, send it to our email address and we’ll post it on our Facebook page!

The GEHTHS museum/library has reopened. Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Sundays unless it’s a holiday weekend or bad weather. Appointments can be made by calling 609-813-2002 or emailing GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com

Due to the pandemic, please wear masks and remember social distancing while in the building.

Sanitizing stations will be located throughout the museum.

Any donations of local artifacts or photos will be gladly accepted!

Learn more at GEHTHSmuseum.org.

