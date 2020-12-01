Clark-Hewett Turkey Farm, part 2 — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Today we revisit the Clark-Hewett Turkey Farm on Doughtty Road. Sid Hewett is checking the many turkeys on the farm in the Farmington section of the township. This photo is circa 1947. Walter Clark, Sid’s father-in-law, started the farm in the early 1940s and ran it until he had a stroke in 1948. Walter Clark was also owner of Clark’s Lumber Yard in Pleasantville until it burned and later became Peter Lumber.

There are no more structures remaining from the turkey farm. Today it is the location of South Jersey Electric Vehicles. Thanks to Janet Hewett Scepansky for the farm information.

