Christmas birthdays 1960

These four gentlemen got together Dec. 25, 1960, to wish each other a happy birthday since they all were born on Christmas Day. Gathering in front of the 1960 calendar, from left, are Joseph Bennett Sr., from Bennett Chevrolet; Don Starn from the ShopRite company; Charles R. Johnson, known for his involvement with local veterans and civic work; and Irving A. Lilienfeld, freeholder from the 2nd Ward and named Mainland’s Outstanding Citizen for 1960.

