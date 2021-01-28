Children visit Naval Air Station 1954 — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

In August of 1954, a group of 60 children from the Pineview Grove Camp, which was located on the Cardiff Circle, visited the U.S. Naval Air Station. They were accompanied by Mrs. A.C. Palmer, whose husband managed the camp. Guides provided a tour of Navy aircraft and the station firehouse. They were also permitted to watch a Navy training movie in the Information and Education Division.

