Celebrate America Recycles Day with ACUA's Recycled Art Contest

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is offering virtual opportunities to get creative with a Recycled Art Contest and virtual craft classes in partnership with Galloway Township to celebrate America Recycles Day this year.
Entries for the ACUA’s annual countywide Recycled Art Contest will be accepted online through America Recycles Day, Sunday, Nov. 15. The contest, now in its sixth year, encourages people to get creative with materials they would normally toss into the trash or recycling bin for the contest.
“The idea of the contest is to heighten awareness about the waste we generate and to get people thinking about recycling, reuse, waste and litter reduction,” ACUA President Rick Dovey said.
The contest is open to all residents of Atlantic County as well as residents of Millville and Vineland. Winners will be chosen in four age categories: 8 and under, 9 to 13, 14 to 18 and 19 and up, as well as a Group category (all ages). Submissions are made online by completing an entry form and including a photo of the artwork. Contest rules and the entry form are online at acua.com/artcontest.
In the past, the contest has been offered in the spring in partnership with the Atlantic County Library branches and the Hamilton Mall, where artwork was exhibited. “Switching to a virtual format allows us to continue to offer the contest this year. It’s a lot of fun, and the entries we receive are so creative,” ACUA Communications Manager Amy Menzel said.
In addition to the Recycled Art Contest, Galloway Township and the ACUA are hosting a series of free virtual craft classes to guide participants though the steps to create beautiful, unique decorations or gifts by reusing and repurposing common household items.
The first class will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, and will show participants how to create a flag bunting. A flag bunting is a great way brighten your home or workspace or to decorate for birthdays or other celebrations.
Artist Anne Cecil will lead participants through the steps to select materials, fold the paper to form triangular flags and how to assemble the flags to create a personalized bunting. Anne will present live, and participants will be able to follow along, ask questions and get help from the comfort of their homes. This workshop is ideal for ages 10 and up. Younger participants should have someone older with them to assist. A supply list will be provided, and instructions and other reference materials will be posted on ACUA’s website to access after the event. There is no cost to participate, and more information, including registration, can be found at acua.com/EventItem.aspx?id=8857.
“We’re so pleased to have this opportunity to work with a professional artist who really embraces the concept of reuse and creative recycling and we thank Galloway Township’s Office of Sustainability for making this possible,” Menzel said.
