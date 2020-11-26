Carving the Thanksgiving turkey at the West Atlantic City School 1976 — History Notes

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

Principal Lou Della Barca is shown carving a turkey for kindergarten students at the West Atlantic City School in 1976. Pictured with Mr. Della Barca are students Raymond Wescott, Taryn Markowitz and Katherine Reihl.

Teachers at the school during this time were Joanne Fricano and Kathy Reinheimer.

Mrs. Sofia Truax was the custodian for the school.

The little West Atlantic City School, which was built in 1929, was on Toledo Avenue. The building no longer exists, as larger schools were built to accommodate the growing population in the township.

Upcoming Events

Series One, Two and Three of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Virtual Tours are on the "Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society Museum" Facebook page. Check them out!

The GEHTHS museum/library has reopened! Hours are 1 to 3 p.m. every Sunday.