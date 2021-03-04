 Skip to main content
Cardiff School 8th grade graduation, 1954
Cardiff School 8th grade graduation, 1954

Graduating class of 1954. Pictured left to right, are:

First Row: Joyce Rita Palmer, Delores Demaggio, Donna Axelson, Ethel Carman, Mar-Jo Start, Mr. Lapahuska, Mrs. Reinheimer, Sue Willets, Martha Faunce, Ann Moll, Loretta Lee, Sylvia Bailey, Sara Williamson, Betty Ann White, Juanita Lucas

Middle Row: June Daisey, Noelle Bonjour, Christine Raffaner, Beverly Brown, Patsy Johnson, Dorothy Gries, Barbara Palermo, Barbara Cowan, Ernestine Christmon, Elsie Belle, Harvey Ireland, Richard Carty, Byron Nicholas, Fred Fagerlund, Leon Lake, Frank Carmen, Lewis Betterton, Robert Hawes, Donald Milton

Top Row: Emanuel Smith, Daniel Leeds, William Keucher, Charles Sear, William Redding, Dave Marks, Denny Gill, James Brown, Arnold Owens, David Atack.

The early Cardiff School, located on Spruce Avenue, was built in the early 1900s as one classroom and a meeting room on the second floor, with an outhouse in the back of the building.

In 1922, a brick, two-story addition was added with indoor plumbing. In the 1940s, Cardiff School became the township’s junior high school, with 7th and 8th grades. Graduating students would then go on to Pleasantville High School.

Later in the 1950s, it became a school for 4th to 6th grades. In 1992, it closed as a school, along with most of the other small outlying schools, as larger schools were built for the growing population. (Information provided by “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township NJ.”)

To receive more information regarding EHT history and our newsletter, please become a member. Email us at GEHTHSmuseum@aol.com to receive a membership form.

Visit our Facebook page @GEHTHSMuseumLibrary to see all the virtual tours and photos. Museum hours are Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. (unless inclement weather or holiday) or by appointment. Location is 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Call 609-813-2002 or visit GEHTHSmuseum.org. Donations are gladly accepted.

