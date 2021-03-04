Cardiff School 8th grade graduation, 1954

The early Cardiff School, located on Spruce Avenue, was built in the early 1900s as one classroom and a meeting room on the second floor, with an outhouse in the back of the building.

In 1922, a brick, two-story addition was added with indoor plumbing. In the 1940s, Cardiff School became the township’s junior high school, with 7th and 8th grades. Graduating students would then go on to Pleasantville High School.

Later in the 1950s, it became a school for 4th to 6th grades. In 1992, it closed as a school, along with most of the other small outlying schools, as larger schools were built for the growing population. (Information provided by “Journey Through Time in Egg Harbor Township NJ.”)

