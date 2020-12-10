Atlantic County’s New Library Truck 1956

Welcome to History Notes, our weekly feature that looks at Egg Harbor Township history. Each week we get a chance to learn or reminisce courtesy of Lynn Wood of the Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society, who shares early photos of places in Egg Harbor Township with our readers.

The Atlantic County librarian during 1956, Clyde S. King, commissioned this new truck, carrying over 1,000 books to visit 70 Atlantic County schools outside Atlantic City, including the schools in Egg Harbor Township, visiting them once every seven weeks. This new truck replaced the old one from 1946. Its cost was $4,135. King said any book requested by an individual that was not in the truck would be ordered from libraries throughout the country. The photo was taken for the Pleasantville Press in 1956 by John Warren Jr.

