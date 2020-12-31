Atlantic Christian students raise over $4,500 for charities with Giving Tree Christmas service project

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School students from kindergarten to the 12th grade got into the Christmas spirit in December as they participated in a new “Giving Tree” Service Project that raised over $4,500 for charities serving in the U.S. and overseas.

In early December, students in 24 different classes chose a charity to support and creatively decorated their own six-foot artificial Christmas trees to match the theme of their charity. The lighted trees were on display in their classrooms or in the hallway outside their classroom. Each tree contained decorations hand-made by the students, such as cloth dog chew toys for the Humane Society tree; fire fighter badges for the Scullville Volunteer Fire Company tree; and mini wooden bridges for the Rio Missions tree.

Students and teachers contacted family members and friends for several weeks in December asking them to donate to their specific charity. The classes were also competing for prizes for raising the most funds and for the most creative designs aligned with their charity.