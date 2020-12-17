Atlantic Christian School holds Giving Tree contest

Christmas tree decorating at Atlantioc Christian School got underway Dec. 3, part of the Giving Tree contest, a new service project that encourages students from kindergarten to 12th grade to give during the holiday season to charities in the community and around the world.
“This Christmas, many worthy organizations that serve in our community and abroad are struggling due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “Our new Giving Tree service project is a way that our students and our entire school family can reach out and support the work of these beneficial organizations.”
Oblen said twenty-four, 6-foot lighted trees were decorated with themes reflecting the charities that the students chose to support. Some of the charities selected are Alex’s Lemonade Stand, the Cape May County Zoo, Camp Haluwasa, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Funny Farm, the Humane Society of Atlantic County, Rio Missions, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Toys for Tots and the Scullville Volunteer Fire Department.
Students made a variety of decorations for their trees, such as dog chew toys out of T-shirts for the Humane Society tree, and white paper snowflakes and mini wooden bridges for the Rio Missions tree. Once the decorating was complete, the students began reaching out to family members and friends to raise money for their chosen charities. Photos of trees will be posted on the ACS Facebook page and other social media. An online donation form is at https://bit.ly/ACSGivingTreeDonate.
The contest will end Monday, Dec. 21, and then judging will be held. Winners will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 23, during the elementary and high school Christmas Chapels. Classes are competing for prizes for raising the most money for their charity and for the best creativity in decorating design. All donations received will be given to the designated charities.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!