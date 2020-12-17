Atlantic Christian School holds Giving Tree contest

Christmas tree decorating at Atlantioc Christian School got underway Dec. 3, part of the Giving Tree contest, a new service project that encourages students from kindergarten to 12th grade to give during the holiday season to charities in the community and around the world.

“This Christmas, many worthy organizations that serve in our community and abroad are struggling due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen. “Our new Giving Tree service project is a way that our students and our entire school family can reach out and support the work of these beneficial organizations.”

Oblen said twenty-four, 6-foot lighted trees were decorated with themes reflecting the charities that the students chose to support. Some of the charities selected are Alex’s Lemonade Stand, the Cape May County Zoo, Camp Haluwasa, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Funny Farm, the Humane Society of Atlantic County, Rio Missions, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Toys for Tots and the Scullville Volunteer Fire Department.