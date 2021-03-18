Atlantic Christian School food drive collects over two tons of nonperishables for Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School’s 2021 Bowls of Hope Food Drive set a new school record this year, collecting 4,655 pounds of nonperishable food for the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch.

Middle school and high school students on the Student Council, who helped organize the schoolwide event, helped pack up and load onto wooden pallets the over two tons of donations for pickup by a food bank truck Thursday, March 4.

Mindy Capito’s first grade class won first place in a contest among all the prekindergarten through 12th grade classes by collecting the most nonperishable food by weight — 442.4 pounds.

The food drive was held during the month of February. Hundreds of paper grocery bags donated by the English Creek ShopRite were sent home with students in the beginning of February for families to fill with their food donations.

“Thank you to all our school families and friends who brought in food to make this food drive an overwhelming success,” said faculty member Dave Genter, who oversaw the drive as the Student Council adviser. “You were Jesus’ hands and your donations are helping out many families in our community.”