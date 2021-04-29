Atlantic Christian School donates $1,870 to Community FoodBank of NJ

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School students and staff presented the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch, with a check for $1,870 on Tuesday, April 20, to support the FoodBank’s work meeting the food needs of thousands of families in the region. The donation came from the proceeds of the school’s Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser in February and March.

Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen welcomed Denise Hladun, the Community FoodBank’s director of external affairs, and Christina Faulk, Community FoodBank development associate, to the school campus and presented the check to Hladun.

“The Community FoodBank has been an important lifeline for so many families in our community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are very pleased to support their efforts,” Oblen said. The donation resulted from donations from Bowls of Hope sponsors and the sale of hundreds of $20 Super Soup Coupon Cards.

Also participating in the check presentation were ACS development staff and the four students who were the top sellers of the Super Soup Coupon Cards.