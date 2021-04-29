Atlantic Christian School donates $1,870 to Community FoodBank of NJ

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School students and staff presented the Community FoodBank of NJ, Southern Branch, with a check for $1,870 on Tuesday, April 20, to support the FoodBank’s work meeting the food needs of thousands of families in the region. The donation came from the proceeds of the school’s Bowls of Hope Soup Fundraiser in February and March.
Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen welcomed Denise Hladun, the Community FoodBank’s director of external affairs, and Christina Faulk, Community FoodBank development associate, to the school campus and presented the check to Hladun.
“The Community FoodBank has been an important lifeline for so many families in our community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are very pleased to support their efforts,” Oblen said. The donation resulted from donations from Bowls of Hope sponsors and the sale of hundreds of $20 Super Soup Coupon Cards.
Also participating in the check presentation were ACS development staff and the four students who were the top sellers of the Super Soup Coupon Cards.
“The pandemic prevented us from holding our annual, in-person Bowls of Hope Soup Cook-Off, but instead we reached out to local businesses to be sponsors and sold Super Soup Coupon Cards to support 15 local restaurants who offered a free soup with a minimum purchase,” Oblen said. “Our families and friends in the community responded generously and helped make this fundraiser a super success.” The net proceeds from the fundraiser totaled $9,336, with $1,870 donated to the Community FoodBank and the remainder of $7,466 benefitting Atlantic Christian educational programs and scholarships.
Eight businesses donated to be Bowls of Hope Sponsors, as follows: American Church Group of NJ; B.F. Mazzeo Fruits and Produce; Daniel Rallo at Keller Williams Realty; Edward Jones Investments, Jason Kiefer, Financial Advisor; Klingert Chiropractic Wellness Center; Olympic Physical Therapy; SERVPRO of Egg Harbor/Ventnor City; and Wire Wiz Electrician Services.
Fifteen area restaurants were featured on the Super Soup Coupon Card, as follows: Barrels Italian Food, Bahay Kubo, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro, Gregory’s Restaurant & Bar, La Cucina Ristorante, Linwood Country Club, Maurizio’s Express EHT, Ocean City Cafe, Sana & Sadia’s Cafe, Stir It Up, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, The Spot, Towne & Country Cafe, Velo Cafe and Windjammer Diner.
ACS is also grateful for assistance in helping promote the fundraiser from Anne Baker, host of the "Talking With Anne" radio show on WOND 1400 AM; Scott Cronick, host of "Off the Press with Scott Cronick" on WOND 1400 AM, and Director of Entertainment Publications at The Press of Atlantic City; Cindy Fertsch, host of the "Shore Local Live" radio show on WOND 1400 AM, and editor of the "Shore Local" newspaper; and Chef Joseph Massaglia, host of "Joe's Table for Two" radio show on WOND 1400 AM, and chef owner of Mama Mia's Ristorante in Marmora.