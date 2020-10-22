Atlantic Christian School dedicates, installs new Buddy Bench in playground

A new “Buddy Bench” was installed in the elementary playground at Atlantic Christian School on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after a dedication program held during the elementary chapels. The 6-foot-long Buddy Bench, made from recycled plastic, was the result of a school-wide service project in the spring of 2019 when ACS students and staff collected over 540 pounds of plastic bottle caps and lids.

“This is not just any bench, it’s a special bench where you can show the love of God to your fellow students when you’re out on the playground,” said Elementary Principal Gail Alford, who led the chapel dedication program. “If you feel like you need a buddy, you can sit on the bench. If you see someone sitting on the bench, go talk to them. God wants us to be a friend.”

Alford noted that ACS has many new students this year and sees the Buddy Bench as a place where students can connect and make new friends. A plaque on the bench reads: “Everyone Needs a Friend — Be One.”