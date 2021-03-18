Alumni news

Meet Chin Pandya, EHTHS class of 2001.
Chin is a director in Houlihan Lokey’s Business Services Group based in the firm's Los Angeles office. He specializes in advising clients in the IT and Business Process Outsourcing industries.
Houlihan Lokey is a global investment bank with expertise in mergers and aquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and valuation. The firm serves corporations, institutions and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.
Chin received his bachelor of science degree in finance and accounting from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Prior to his current position, Chin served in investment banking and advisory positions at Los Angeles-based UBS and PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York City.
While a student at Egg Harbor Township High School, Chin excelled in band/orchestra, tennis, soccer, mock trial, musicals and drama.
When asked if he felt EHTHS prepared him for his career he said, "Yes, I had fantastic teachers, coaches and advisers who taught me the importance of hard work and humility." He specifically mentioned Dr. Kadetsky, Mr. Pugliese, Mademoiselle Herr Guenther, Mr. Wilkinson, Mr. Cohen and Mrs. Almanza who, he said, made a positive impact on him during his time at EHTHS. His favorite high school memory is playing the Scarecrow in "The Wiz" and winning the South Jersey Championship in tennis.
In 2018, Chin donated $2,000 to the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. to purchase much-needed percussion equipment for the high school band.
"Dr. Kadetsky (EHT Schools' supervisor of fine and performing arts) was more than a teacher when I was at EHTHS, he was an adviser, a mentor, and most importantly, a friend," Chin said when he was asked why he wanted to give back to the district. "I was thrilled to be able to donate to the band as a small token of my appreciation for everything Dr. Kadetsky did for me as a student."
While his parents still live in Egg Harbor Township, Chin has lived in Los Angeles for more than a decade but "will always be a South Jersey boy at heart." He is married to Shristi and they have two children. His hobbies include playing music and tennis, watching Netflix, and supporting all of the Philadelphia sports teams — especially the Eagles.
Share your story
Maybe you chose a traditional academic path, or perhaps you took the road less traveled and blazed your own trail. Regardless of how you got to where you are today, we are grateful to you for putting Egg Harbor Township School District on the map, making a difference in the world, and for helping us become better educators. In each edition, we hope to share your stories, inspire opportunities for you to reconnect with us, and invite you to participate in exciting things happening in the Egg Harbor Township School District. Send email inquiries to alumni@eht.k12.nj.us.