Alumni news

In 2018, Chin donated $2,000 to the Community Partnership for Egg Harbor Township Schools Inc. to purchase much-needed percussion equipment for the high school band.

"Dr. Kadetsky (EHT Schools' supervisor of fine and performing arts) was more than a teacher when I was at EHTHS, he was an adviser, a mentor, and most importantly, a friend," Chin said when he was asked why he wanted to give back to the district. "I was thrilled to be able to donate to the band as a small token of my appreciation for everything Dr. Kadetsky did for me as a student."

While his parents still live in Egg Harbor Township, Chin has lived in Los Angeles for more than a decade but "will always be a South Jersey boy at heart." He is married to Shristi and they have two children. His hobbies include playing music and tennis, watching Netflix, and supporting all of the Philadelphia sports teams — especially the Eagles.

Share your story

