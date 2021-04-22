Alumni news

Those skating skills paid off when she was a graduate assistant student astronomer at Columbia University by day and a member of the Gotham Girls Roller Derby league by night. During the day, Jennifer listened for and tracked the faintest sounds from atoms in galaxies millions of light-years from Earth. But at night she was 'Luna Impact' hip-checking and hip-whipping her way around the rink, according to a feature article in the 2007 New York Times.

Jennifer feels that Egg Harbor Township Schools prepared her to work with other people who saw things differently than she did, which is something she does on a daily basis in her current career. She says she still uses the phrase "Even a broken clock is right twice a day" crediting her sophomore EHTHS chemistry teacher Dr. Knobloch for imbedding that famous phrase into her mind.