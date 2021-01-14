ACUA’s Holiday Food Drive nets more than 37,000 pounds of food

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Holiday Food Drive brought in more than 37,150 pounds of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey branch in Egg Harbor Township, exceeding the previous year’s collection by over 15,000 pounds.
Residents in Atlantic County put out bags of canned, nonperishable items with their recycling between Dec. 7 and 18. ACUA’s recycling collection crews picked up donations during the annual two-week drive.
2020 marked the 30th year for the ACUA’s Holiday Food Drive, which provides residents with an easy and convenient way to help the needy while helping the environment. All canned goods collected through the Holiday Food Drive are distributed through the Community FoodBank and over 300 partner agencies throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
With increased need driven by a high unemployment rate, Atlantic County has been especially hard hit by closures due to the pandemic and is reported to have the state’s highest rate of food-insecure people.
“We sincerely appreciate the generosity of all the Atlantic County residents who donated the much needed food during this year’s Holiday Food Drive,” said ACUA President Rick Dovey. “COVID related hardships have impacted many Atlantic County residents deeply. And yet, this year’s Food Drive was outstanding, collecting over 15,000 pounds more than we did last year.”
"The Community FoodBank is grateful for our continued partnership with the ACUA during this critical time. The food collected during this annual drive reflects the generosity of our community and provides essential nutrition to our neighbors in need," said Denise Hladun, director of external affairs for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey. “It is this generosity on a local level that enables us to continue feeding South Jersey with the help of the more than 300 partner agencies in our network.”
The 37,150 pounds of food collected during the 2020 ACUA food drive brings the total amount of food collected over the past 30 years to more than 963,892 pounds.
“This year’s success reflects the incredible generosity of Atlantic County residents,” Dovey said. “The Holiday Food Drive is one of our most important community programs and we are truly grateful for everyone’s participation.”
For more information, contact the Community FoodBank of New Jersey in Egg Harbor Township at 609-383-8843 or the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at 609-272-6950.