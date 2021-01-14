ACUA’s Holiday Food Drive nets more than 37,000 pounds of food

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s Holiday Food Drive brought in more than 37,150 pounds of food for the Community FoodBank of New Jersey branch in Egg Harbor Township, exceeding the previous year’s collection by over 15,000 pounds.

Residents in Atlantic County put out bags of canned, nonperishable items with their recycling between Dec. 7 and 18. ACUA’s recycling collection crews picked up donations during the annual two-week drive.

2020 marked the 30th year for the ACUA’s Holiday Food Drive, which provides residents with an easy and convenient way to help the needy while helping the environment. All canned goods collected through the Holiday Food Drive are distributed through the Community FoodBank and over 300 partner agencies throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.

With increased need driven by a high unemployment rate, Atlantic County has been especially hard hit by closures due to the pandemic and is reported to have the state’s highest rate of food-insecure people.